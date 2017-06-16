Man assaulted outside Hazel Green Walmart; car stolen

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Hazel Green robbery.



Deputies responded to a robbery call outside the Walmart around 11:00p.m. Thursday night.



The victim says two black males approached him asking to use a cellphone. One of the suspects then punched the victim while the second suspect hit the victim in the face with a handgun.



The victim lost consciousness. The suspects stole the man's car and phone. The stolen car is a white 2012 Nissan 370z.



Security footage from the Highway 431 Walmart shows the suspects walking around the parking lot. The suspects were both wearing khaki pants and dark-colored hoodies. One suspect was wearing white tennis shoes and the other was wearing green tennis shoes.

Police need your help finding these two men. They're suspects in a robbery that occurred last night at Walmart in Hazel Green @waff48 pic.twitter.com/IAaVfHiFxe — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) June 16, 2017

Officials are also looking for the driver of a maroon van that may have witnessed the crime and provide further information.



You are encouraged to call investigators at (256) 533-8839 with any information.



