Man assaulted outside Hazel Green Walmart; car stolen

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
Hazel Green robbery suspects (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office) Hazel Green robbery suspects (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Hazel Green robbery.

Deputies responded to a robbery call outside the Walmart around 11:00p.m. Thursday night.

The victim says two black males approached him asking to use a cellphone. One of the suspects then punched the victim while the second suspect hit the victim in the face with a handgun.

The victim lost consciousness. The suspects stole the man's car and phone. The stolen car is a white 2012 Nissan 370z.

Security footage from the Highway 431 Walmart shows the suspects walking around the parking lot. The suspects were both wearing khaki pants and dark-colored hoodies. One suspect was wearing white tennis shoes and the other was wearing green tennis shoes.

Officials are also looking for the driver of a maroon van that may have witnessed the crime and provide further information.

You are encouraged to call investigators at (256) 533-8839 with any information.
 

