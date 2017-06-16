Two arrested for recent robberies in SW Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit has charged two people in connection to a string of recent robberies in southwest Huntsville.

Curtis Smith, 36, and Emily Maroney, 19, both of Huntsville, have been charged with Robbery 1st degree.

The robbery investigations continue and could result in additional charges or arrests.

Anyone with information about recent robberies in the area is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department: 256-722-7100.

