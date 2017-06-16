Huntsville man arrested on child pornography charges

At approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning, investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Rison Ave. in Huntsville.

The warrant was executed on 54-year-old Anthony Dean Buchanan in his residence. The warrant allowed investigators to search digital recording devices and computers for evidence of child pornography.

Evidence of child pornography was discovered at the residence. Buchanan was interviewed at the scene and then arrested, charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Buchanan was reportedly using the website known as "CHAT STEP" to exchange images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The case was originated by the MCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator, which is a full-time position dedicated to the detection and exploitation of children in and around Madison County.

Buchanan was booked into the Madison County Detention Center, where he is being held on $70,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48