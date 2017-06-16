ALDOT releases Alabama Statewide Transportation Plan Final Report

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has released the DRAFT Alabama Statewide Transportation Plan (SWTP) Final Report.

The report is available for public review and comment on ALDOT’s website.

Click here to download the report from the study web page.

In the ‘Information and Deliverables’ section, click on ‘Reports,’ then ‘DRAFT Final Report.’

A variety of other study materials are also available on this page.

Please submit any comments to the study team via email by clicking here.

Comments received by Friday, June 23, 2017 will be reviewed when finalizing the SWTP in late June.

ALDOT appreciates your interest in their transportation planning efforts.

