Athens man accused of swindling elderly victim

Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators arrested an Athens man Thursday who is accused of swindling an elderly victim out of over $100,000 between 2015 and 2017.

Jerry Dewayne Long, 39, is charged with Theft by Deception 1st Degree. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office began their investigation after receiving a tip from a member of the victim’s family on April 21. The report referenced the Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act.

After an extensive investigation, they established probable cause that Long had been promising the 81-year-old victim since 2015 that he was coming into a large sum of money (over $100,000) which he would then sign over.

Long convinced the victim that he had cancer and claimed the money was going toward medical treatment in Birmingham that he couldn’t otherwise afford.

“The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office places a high priority on crimes against our elderly, and anyone who has any inclination to prey on elderly citizens had best stay out of Limestone County,” Sheriff Mike Blakely said.

