Section man charged with attempted sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12

Scottsboro police arrested and identified a suspect who entered a women’s restroom at a local recreational facility.

40-year-old Joseph Andrew Hancock of Section was arrested in the 500 block of Center Street in Scottsboro on Thursday.

Hancock has been charged with attempted sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail.

No bond has been set at this time for Hancock.

