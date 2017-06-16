Man accused of trying to grab child in Scottsboro rec center bathroom

Scottsboro police arrested and identified a suspect they say entered a women’s restroom at a local recreational facility.

40-year-old Joseph Andrew Hancock of Section was arrested in the 500 block of Center Street in Scottsboro on June 15.

Hancock was charged with attempted sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Court records state he was trying to grab a little girl in the recreational complex bathroom. According to records, Hancock was in the bathroom sticking his hand through a shower curtain while rubbing the little girl's hand. He allegedly tried to grab at the victim but didn't get to her, according to the document.

Hancock was released on bond. He's been ordered not to have contact with the victim or the Scottsboro recreational complex.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48