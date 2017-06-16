7 fun things to do in Huntsville this summer...at a discount!

It’s summer time, but you don’t have time for vacation. Don’t worry, there are plenty of fun ways to spend a staycation in the Rocket City! And the best part? We have great deals on all of them! Whether you’re into comedy, sports, or art, there is something for you.

And all ages are covered, too! From adults to kids, everyone can find an activity to suit them. So start making a list and make some time to get busy this summer with these special offers from our community partners.

1. Tickle that funny bone at Stand Up Live – Huntsville’s first and only comedy club has made a splash in a big way this year. They are booking first rate acts, plus you can get dinner with a show! If you haven’t been yet, you must check it out. This summer you can get deals to see Emmy-nominated Rob Schneider, Billy Gardell of Mike & Molly fame, and Chris Kattan, just to name a few.

2. Work on your golf swing at X-Golf – X-Golf, located inside Campus 805, is the area’s first and only source for entertainment that allows play of major PGA courses through their high-tech simulators. Grab some brews from great local brands like Straight to Ale and Yellowhammer, then head over to X-Golf with a coupon in hand. You can get discounts on hours of fun from 44848 Deals.

3. Dinner and a movie from Cyn Shea’s – First of all, have you had the food at this Huntsville eatery? If not, you’re missing out! Every month they feature a movie and match a menu to the theme. You can get half price on this fantastic date night! Surprise your significant other with this thoughtful night on the town, and enjoy one of Huntsville’s best menus.

4. Flex your artistic muscle at Pinot’s Palette – Are you a budding Picasso? Bring your friends to an art class at this laid-back studio that happens to serve your favorite wine and beer. Even if you have never painted before, you can have fun learning how. The instructors are ready to assist you in creating a masterpiece. Get a discount when you use buy this coupon from WAFF.

5. Enjoy a family day at Early Works – You were worried we’d leave your kids out of the fun. Well we’re here to help the entire family have a good summer! This museum is designed for children! They can touch, climb, and explore the South’s largest hands-on history museum. You can take four people to Early Works for just $18 when you buy this deal.

6. Bring some culture to your summer with Huntsville Museum of Art – In fact, enjoy a whole year of art with a family membership valued at $75 for just $30! When you join the Huntsville of Museum of Art, you will get free general admission to all exhibits, members only events, discounts on classes, and 10% off at the museum store. It’s a cool way to spend some time on those hot days we’ll experience here in Huntsville.

7. Stay cool at Huntsville Iceplex – More family fun at a discount! Beat the heat this summer and spend some time at the coolest place in town. For just $20, get a family 4-pack public skate package. It even includes skate rental! If you’ve never been to Huntsville Ice Plex, this is the time to try it!

Whether your kids are bored at home, or if mom and dad need a night out on the town, 44848 Deals has a discount you can use to fix that problem. Our partners are making it easy to stay cool and have some fun this summer, and you don’t even have to leave town!

