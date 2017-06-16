1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 15 claimed the life of a Florence man just before midnight.

Investigators say 58-year-old Randall Keith Patterson was killed when the 2000 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Patterson who was not using a seatbelt was transported to ECM Hospital in Florence where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Lauderdale County 5, nine miles north of Florence.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

