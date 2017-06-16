2 dead, 2 injured in DeKalb Co. wreck

Authorities tell us a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 15, in DeKalb County claimed two lives and injured two others.

Investigators say 67-year-old Charles Ray Bramblett of Fyffe was killed when the 2005 Buick he was driving crossed the median and struck a 2009 Chevrolet driven by 30-year-old Cheryl R. Browder of Ft. Payne.

Bramblett, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Browder, along with a passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A second passenger in Browder’s vehicle, Patty Browder, 56, of Henagar was also pronounced dead at the scene. She was not using a seatbelt.

The crash occurred at 3:10 p.m. on Alabama 35 at the 29-mile marker inside the Rainsville city limits. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

