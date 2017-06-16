Huntsville Utilities to close Moores Mill Road for switch repair work

Huntsville Utilities Electric Crews will close Moores Mill Road from Lexi Lane to Oscar Patterson Road for switch repair work on Friday, June 16 at 8 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured through a local subdivision during this project. The estimated time for the road closure is 4-5 hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

