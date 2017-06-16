Neighbor reacts to Huntsville terrorism suspect arrest

Authorities arrested a terrorism suspect on Thursday afternoon. What 22-year-old Aziz Sayed allegedly did is unclear right now.

Madison County authorities did say Redstone Arsenal is somehow associated. The American-born Sayed is charged with soliciting and providing support for an act of terrorism.

"This arrest eliminates any threat to Huntsville or citizens of Madison County," Blake Dorning, Madison County Sheriff.

Authorities say they arrested the suspect in the area of the Church Street/Clinton Avenue intersection. The investigation continued at Twickenham Village.

"It's scary not knowing who you live right next door to. You never know their back story or what they're capable of," said Jeffrey Alarcon, Neighbor.

Jeffrey Alarcon lives in the apartment complex right next to Twickenham. He says when he saw federal agents on the scene, he suspected drugs, not a terrorism investigation.

"I'm just glad they got them before they were trying to mix some explosives or something and something go horribly wrong and blown up both apartment complexes," said Alarcon.

The FBI and Huntsville police investigation started with a tip from a citizen, something Huntsville Police Department Chief Mark McMurray says is essential in the fight against terrorism.

"The best community policing you can get in an area like North Alabama, Madison County is if you see something, you need to tell us. You need to say something," said Chief McMurray

The charge against Aziz Sayed is a state charge. He is in the Madison County Jail.

