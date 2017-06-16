Your tips could prevent a terror attack

After 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed was arrested on terrorism charges in Huntsville, a lot of you are asking what you can do to prevent a possible terror attack.

After seeing terrorists use trucks in France and London, rifles in San Bernardino and explosives in Manchester, federal officials say you need to be more vigilant than ever.

According to the Department of Homeland Security , there are certain things you need to be looking for that might be red flags.

For example:

Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package/luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations occur.

Eliciting information: A person questions individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.

Observation/Surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.

If you see anything described above, call the police. Describe specifically what you observed, including:

Who or what you saw;

When you saw it;

Where it occurred; and

Why it's suspicious

