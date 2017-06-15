Identity theft suspect sought in Hartselle

This woman is wanted in an identity theft investigation. (Source: Hartselle Police Department)

Hartselle police are looking for the woman in these photos.

Police say she has been passing stolen checks using stolen identities.

Anyone who knows who she is asked to contact Sgt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917 or amcdearmond@hartselle.org.

