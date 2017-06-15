2 killed, 2 hurt in weather-related wreck in Rainsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 killed, 2 hurt in weather-related wreck in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities confirm the weather was a factor in a fatal wreck in Rainsville on Thursday.

Two people were killed in a wreck on Highway 35 near County Road 835.

Two others were taken to Erlanger Hospital.

Alabama State Troopers are expected to release more information later.

