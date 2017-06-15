Scottsboro Summerfest set for this weekend

Organizers in Scottsboro are looking to bring some musical excitement to the area this Father's Day weekend.

Scottsboro Summerfest will be held Saturday at the amphitheater at Goose Pond Colony.

Live bands begin at 3 p.m. and run until midnight. Bands include local talent, but the headline band will be the Velcro Pigmies.

Organizers say they've also got fun things for the entire family.

“Games and bouncy houses for kids. They've got obstacle courses. We're going to have a dunk booth and the dunk booth is actually going to be, we're going to charge like a dollar for three throws at the dunk booth and all of those proceeds are going to the Boys and Girls Club here in Scottsboro,” said Jimmy Coble, organizer of Scottsboro Summerfest.

