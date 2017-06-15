Social worker talks psychological effects from traumatic events

The aftermath of a traumatic event like the Virginia shooting can have a lot of psychological effects on victims.

Stan Long, a clinical social worker, said that we never expect to experience something as traumatic like an active shooter in our day-to-day lives. He said that you never know who you are interacting with and what their views are so make sure to stay on guard.

Long said that there isn’t much you can do if a person has already preplanned or premeditated the event. If you do experience a traumatic event, Long said the best way to cope is to find someone you really trust, like a professional or a best friend, and sit down and talk about what is going on in your mind.

