'Alabama Fan Appreciation' event in Fort Payne this weekend

This weekend, the musical group Alabama is coming home to Fort Payne - the town they put on the map nearly 50 years ago.

It's a four day weekend that starts Thursday night, and city leaders say it's a lot of fun that brings a lot of tourism dollars home.

"Alabama Fan Appreciation" kicked off at 7 p.m. Thursday with Teddy Gentry's Talent Contest at Northeast Alabama Community College, which benefits the Children's Advocacy Center.

On Friday, Alabama will be recognized with a bronze star in the sidewalk at the DeKalb Theater.

There will be more music Friday night at the theater.

On Saturday night, the group will perform for their fan club members at the Alabama Fan Club and Museum.

City officials say it's a real boost to the community for four straight days.

“Sells out every hotel room you have. They will be in Scottsboro. They'll be in Chattanooga and Gadsden, some in Rome, Georgia. We have a lot of people come from out of town, and it brings in a lot of money," said Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser.

The event will conclude with a gospel singing Sunday afternoon.

Click here for a list of Alabama's shows.

