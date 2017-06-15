Police, FBI arrest Huntsville terrorism suspect

The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
Huntsville police have a arrested a woman in connection to Wednesday's hit and run at Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive.More >>
Emergency crews rushed to Halston Circle early Thursday morning to deal with an apartment fire in Huntsville.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks was at the GOP baseball practice shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and four others hurt.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.More >>
