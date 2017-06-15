Police, FBI arrest Huntsville terrorism suspect

The Huntsville Police Department and FBI announced the arrest of a terrorism suspect. (Source: WAFF)

The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH WAFF 48 NEWS AT 6]

Aziz Sayed, 22, was arrested at the intersection of Church Street and Clinton Avenue Thursday afternoon. The arrest was announced in a joint press conference later that afternoon.

Sayed faces a state charge of soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism. Agents could not go into details of the allegations but said the threat included the Huntsville and Madison County area, including Redstone Arsenal.

Agents said there is no standing threat.

Roger Stanton, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Birmingham division, said this has been a joint investigation.

WAFF 48 News has a crew gathering more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48