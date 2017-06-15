Crime Stoppers: 2 duos use victim's stolen money

Crooks don't need our help. But in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, the victim had their vehicle broken into in their Madison neighborhood. And they left the door wide open, so to speak, leaving money and credit cards inside the vehicle in their driveway.

After stealing cash and credit cards from the victim's vehicle in Madison, the crooks made a beeline to the Walmart on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville on April 5.

In fact, police say the offenders went to several locations to steal from the victim.

Photos show a man with a red hoodie and woman dressed in dark clothing exiting the store.

We also had another duo using the stolen finances. These are two men, one wearing a gray sweatsuit and the other in a brown set of coveralls.

And we also get a very clear look at those two leaving the store.

If you know who they are, please make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or text or email those anonymous tips. To see how, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link. There's a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48