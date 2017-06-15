Redstone connecting with public through upcoming event

Huntsville police have a arrested a woman in connection to Wednesday's hit and run at Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive.More >>
Emergency crews rushed to Halston Circle early Thursday morning to deal with an apartment fire in Huntsville.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks was at the GOP baseball practice shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and four others hurt.More >>
The search for an attempted murder suspect in Sand Mountain is over.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
After an in-depth search and interviews with the original callers, it has been determined that the subjects were more than likely not the two wanted suspects out of Putnam County, GA, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
