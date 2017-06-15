Redstone connecting with public through upcoming event

Redstone Arsenal is partnering with Downtown Huntsville Inc. to bring you Redstone in the Park.

If you’re curious as to what goes on beyond the gates of the military post, attend the free event open to the public in Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Arsenal is bringing in representatives from every department across the post including NASA, FBI, ATF, Army Materiel Command (AMC) and Aviation and Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center (AMRDEC).

WAFF 48 News spoke to Redstone public affairs officers to find out why they're hosting this event.

“People may wonder what goes inside the gates here so on Saturday the public will have the opportunity to see just that. The community here is so supportive and they need to understand they have a direct impact on our mission and our mission's success," said Col. Richard Spiegel, AMC’s director of public and congressional affairs.

We're told there will be activities, exhibits, food trucks, music and more fun as you learn about more about Team Redstone.

“They will be able to see representation from all Redstone partners. All of the entities here: NASA, FBI, ATF, Army Material Command, Space and Missile Defense Command. There will be a lot of really exciting exhibits and a lot of things for folks to just get a feel for, literally, what goes on inside the fence line here,” said Spiegel.

Redstone will be showing off their latest technology. AMRDEC will also be featuring a recently developed software app called Redstone Explorer. The app notifies the community of news and information about the Arsenal and any alerts or gate closures. Another app that will be displayed is the STARS Elements app. It is for high school chemistry teachers. They can use it to help their students learn about chemistry easier.

"We just want to bring our technology outside the gates. We're really not that big of a mystery and we don't want that stigma I guess and it's just a good way to build community relations," said Evelyn Colster, community relations officer for AMRDEC.

More information on the event can be found here.

