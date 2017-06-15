Florence man arrested after officer injured during fight

A 34-year-old Florence man was arrested Wednesday following a trespassing call which led to a fight with officers.

Investigators say Florence police responded to a trespassing call in the area of Glendale and Florence Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m. Officers arrived to find James Daniel Moss inside of a business in the area. A record check found that Moss had multiple warrants for his arrest.

A Florence police officer attempted to take Moss into custody for trespassing when the two ended up getting into an altercation.

During the altercation, the officer was injured and several bystanders assisted in controlling Moss as he was arrested. The officer was treated for minor injuries and Moss was charged with assault on a police officer, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

He was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and held on bond totaling $8,000.

