Florence woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child

A Florence woman has been arrested and charged following a March 2017 call involving an intoxicated person.

Police say on March 17, officers responded to the Seven Points area of North Florence to an intoxicated person.

Investigators say when police arrive 39-year-old Stephanie Kokales of Florence was located and found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported Kokales from the scene for treatment. Police say Kokales was found to be pregnant at the time of the encounter.

Warrants were issued and Kokales was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

She is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond totaling $5,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48