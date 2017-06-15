Police searching for 2 escaped Tishomingo Co. inmates

The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from jail in Luka, Mississippi early Wednesday morning. Luka is five miles west of the Alabama state line near Lauderdale and Colbert County.

This is the third time there has been an escape from a Northeast Mississippi County Jail in the last month.

Sheriff John Daugherty said the two inmates, Jonathan Dakota Hamm, 26, and Issac Lenan Bennett, 23, escaped around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Daugherty said the two men broke through a door and scaled a fence to make their escape. He said the escapees then ran down the railroad tracks and stole a white 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Sheriff Daugherty said escapees were already on probation. They are not considered “dangerous” but they do advise that any escapee is desperate and anyone that comes in contact with them should notify local law enforcement or dial 911.

Hamm is described as a white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs and has a beard and mustache. Bennett is described as a black male, 5’10”, 170 lbs, and has a mustache.

On May 18th, inmate Dustin Jourdan McCoy escaped from the Tishomingo County Jail According to the TCSO. That prompted the firing of jail guard Dillon Davis after the Sheriff's Office Investigation found that Davis failed to notify anyone of McCoy's escape for 21 hours. McCoy was found in early June and is back in the Tishomingo Co. Jail.

On June 1 John Brown, David Glasco, and Mark Lindsey escaped from the Prentiss County Jail. After days of searching, all 3 inmates were found.

The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department will be notifying the U.S. Marshal’s to ask for their assistance with the search.

WAFF 48 is reaching out to the Tishomingo Co. Sheriff's Office and the Colbert Co. Sheriff's Office to determine where they believe the two inmates might be, and if law enforcement is Alabama are assisting with the search.

