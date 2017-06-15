Crews investigating Huntsville apartment fire

Emergency crews rushed to Halston Circle early Thursday morning to deal with an apartment fire in Huntsville.More >>
Emergency crews rushed to Halston Circle early Thursday morning to deal with an apartment fire in Huntsville.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Huntsville police are searching for a driver who hit a house around Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police are searching for a driver who hit a house around Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks was at the GOP baseball practice shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and four others hurt.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks was at the GOP baseball practice shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and four others hurt.More >>
The search for an attempted murder suspect in Sand Mountain is over.More >>
The search for an attempted murder suspect in Sand Mountain is over.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.More >>
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.More >>