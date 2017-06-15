Crews investigating Hillside Village Apartment fire

Emergency crews rushed to Halston Circle early Thursday morning to deal with a fire at the Hillside Village Apartments.

Investigators tell us the fire started in the stairway around 3:15.

There's some damage to the building, but it's not clear how bad it is right now.

That damage seems to be to the outside of the building, none of the apartments were burned.

Fortunately, we're told there were no injuries here. Right now, we're in contact with the fire department to find out the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48