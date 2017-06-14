Ex-FBI agent advises on determining if someone is a threat

With more than 300 million people living in the U.S. how can someone determine if a person is a threat?

Cecil Moses, a former FBI agent, says to be on the lookout for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary and alert police.

“I would suggest that we not hesitate and do that,” Moses said when asked about reporting your neighbor.

He said to look out on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook. If you see a post that cause for concern, call the police.

Currently, social media carries a heavy influence, and Moses says that someone will likely copy the attack in Virginia that happened Wednesday morning.

Be sure to carry on with your day-to-day activities but stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

