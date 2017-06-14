Driver in fatal church bus crash charged with vehicular homicide

A bus from Mount Zion baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta. (Source: NBC)

Sarah Harmening on the Mount Zion Baptist Church bus before the fatal crash (Source: Austin McBride)

Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.

The bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville was taking students to the airport for a mission trip to Africa. It clipped another vehicle, lost control and overturned.

A student on the bus, 17-year-old Sarah Harmening, was killed.

Fulton County police say the driver is still in the hospital. Officers say they are still waiting to interview him but have charged him with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lanes.

The driver's identity has not been released yet.

