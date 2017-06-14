Hit & run driver hits NW Huntsville house, injures child

Huntsville police say a hit and run driver injured a child at Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police are searching for a driver who hit a house around Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 5-year-old was injured. The extent of those injuries were not released.

The car fled the scene. Police are looking for a black Nissan car similar to an Altima or Maxima. It was occupied by four black males. Officers say it hit a car then left the scene.

