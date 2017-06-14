Arrest made in NW Huntsville hit & run that injured child

Huntsville police say a hit and run driver injured a child at Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police have a arrested a woman in connection to Wednesday's hit and run at Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive.

Serecia Dancy, 44, of Huntsville was arrested Thursday and charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Dancy failed to stop at the intersection and struck another vehicle traveling west on Oakwood Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The force of the accident pushed the victim's vehicle into a house at the intersection of Morningside Drive.

A 5-year-old in the other vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say Dancy fled the scene. She turned herself in on Thursday.

