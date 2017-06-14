Security expert advises on active shooter situations at public places

Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Huntsville police are searching for a driver who hit a house around Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks was at the GOP baseball practice shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and four others hurt.More >>
The search for an attempted murder suspect in Sand Mountain is over.More >>
Reading is something most of us take for granted. One in seven people don't know how to read in the Shoals. That averages to about 15 percent,More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.More >>
A new study by Schools.com ranked Troy University as the No. 1 four-year college in Alabama.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
