Rep. Brooks' children speak about GOP baseball shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Rep. Mo Brooks was at the GOP baseball practice shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and four others hurt.

Brooks was OK, but said he heard Scalise scream as he was shot and rushed to help when the shooting stopped. He called it a helpless situation.

Brooks's family is now speaking out and they’re thankful their dad wasn't hurt, thankful Capital police acted so fast, and thankful he's quick on his feet when it comes to helping people.



WAFF 48 News spoke with three of his four children who say they've always known their dad had somewhat of a dangerous job, simply being in the public eye as a politician. They all agreed that today it really hit them more than before.



"I had the news on because I really didn't have much information," said daughter Chelsie Lee. "I mentioned it to [my daughter]...she asked 'Where's Papa?'... I was just really glad I could say he was there talking to the news."

His daughter, Rachel Olsen, said she's proud of her dad for his quick thinking in using his belt to stop a victim from bleeding, but she's not at all surprised.

"I'm really proud of him and it doesn't surprise me one bit. He's always looked up to his father who was in WWII who was obviously very brave for that," said Olsen.



"He's a man of action. He's always been a man of action. This is why he went into public service to begin with, to help people. So it doesn't surprise me that after he got into a place of safety, his first thought was to help," Olsen said.



"Dad has always been very quick on his feet," adds son Thomas Brooks. "A few years ago he performed the Heimlich maneuver on someone who was choking at a public dinner...He's ready to do the things that need to be done to protect the people around him."

