U.S. Army's birthday celebrated on Redstone

There was a celebration on Redstone Arsenal and across military installations on Wednesday for the U.S. Army's 242nd birthday.

Redstone celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony. They also added streamers to the U.S. Army flag to commemorate all of the Army's major combat campaigns.

“It's always important to remember where the Army got it's start. The Army was born before the nation. We've been right there for this country ever since,” said Col. Richard Spiegel, the director of public and congressional affairs at U.S. Army Materiel Command, which is headquartered on the Arsenal.

The ceremony ended with the Army Song, played by the Army Band and then, of course, they enjoyed that cake.

Not only was it a special day for our commander-in-chief, being President Donald Trump’s birthday and our military’s birthday but it’s also Flag Day. It commemorates the formal adoption of the stars and stripes as the American flag on June 14, 1777.

