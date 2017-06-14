Former Albertville city worker sentenced for stealing money from city

A former assistant clerk for Albertville has been sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing money from the city.



Leigh Ann Jones was arrested in 2016 after an investigation revealed discrepancies in the city's finances. Investigators believe Jones stole more than $500,000 during her 15 years with the city.



Prosecutors say Jones watched over the ambulance account and was in charge of the city's deposits to the bank.



District Attorney Richard Minor says Jones would slip in ambulance account checks into cash deposits and pocket the cash.



Jones pleaded guilty in February.



Jones was ordered to pay $876,677 in restitution to the city of Albertville.

