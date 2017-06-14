Former Albertville city worker sentenced for stealing money from city

The Albertville Police Department say an attempted murder suspect turned himself in just before midnight on Tuesday night.More >>
A man is in custody following a two-county police pursuit Tuesday evening.More >>
Decatur police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to arson and burglary investigations.More >>
On Tuesday morning, the Hispanic community in Huntsville was the target of another armed robbery.More >>
Reading is something most of us take for granted. One in seven people don't know how to read in the Shoals. That averages to about 15 percent,More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
