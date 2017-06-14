Alleged shooter called for destruction of "Trump & Co." on Faceb - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Alleged shooter called for destruction of "Trump & Co." on Facebook

James Hodgkinson (Source: Facebook) James Hodgkinson (Source: Facebook)

The alleged gunman responsible for shooting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several staffers is dead. 

The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Belleville, Illinois. 

A look at Hodgkinson's Facebook profile reveals the suspect was highly critical of the Trump administration.

His cover photo shows a picture of Senator Bernie Sanders. Senator Sanders was a Democratic candidate during the 2016 Presidential election. 



Senator Sanders posted on Twitter shortly after the attack Tuesday morning.

Sen. Sanders later confirmed on Twitter the alleged shooter volunteered on his presidential campaign.
 

He condemned the act saying quote:

I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

Hodgkinson's Facebook page also features a post from March 22, 2017 calling for the destruction of "Trump & Co."



Congressman Scalise was transported to the hospital for surgery. He is out of surgery and in stable condition. 

Matt Mike, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was also injured in the attack. 

The FBI is leading the investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly