Alleged shooter called for destruction of "Trump & Co." on Facebook

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

The alleged gunman responsible for shooting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several staffers is dead.



The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Belleville, Illinois.



A look at Hodgkinson's Facebook profile reveals the suspect was highly critical of the Trump administration.



His cover photo shows a picture of Senator Bernie Sanders. Senator Sanders was a Democratic candidate during the 2016 Presidential election.







Senator Sanders posted on Twitter shortly after the attack Tuesday morning.

Our prayers go out for a full recovery of Rep. Scalise, the congressional aides and police who were injured. We’ve got to stop the violence. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 14, 2017

Sen. Sanders later confirmed on Twitter the alleged shooter volunteered on his presidential campaign.



Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. pic.twitter.com/hyfmmpgXML — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 14, 2017

He condemned the act saying quote:

I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

Hodgkinson's Facebook page also features a post from March 22, 2017 calling for the destruction of "Trump & Co."







Congressman Scalise was transported to the hospital for surgery. He is out of surgery and in stable condition.



Matt Mike, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was also injured in the attack.



The FBI is leading the investigation.



