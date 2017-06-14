WATCH: President Trump addresses shooting on GOP lawmakers - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: President Trump addresses shooting on GOP lawmakers

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
President Donald Trump will address the public on the Tuesday morning shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

The gunman fired multiple shots during practice for a congressional baseball game.

