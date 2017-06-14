Testimony indicates driver made no effort to stop

A man is in custody following a two-county police pursuit Tuesday evening.More >>
Decatur police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to arson and burglary investigations.More >>
The Albertville Police Department is asking the public's help in finding an attempted murder suspect.More >>
On Tuesday morning, the Hispanic community in Huntsville was the target of another armed robbery.More >>
Reading is something most of us take for granted. One in seven people don't know how to read in the Shoals. That averages to about 15 percent,More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Troopers reported it happened on South Acadian Thruway between Claycut Road and Broussard Street in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m.More >>
