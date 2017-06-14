Testimony indicates driver made no effort to stop

A traffic homicide investigator said there was no sign that the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe tried to stop before colliding with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Mars Hill Road during an Aug. 31, 2015, crash that left one person dead.

Troy Gurley, a member of the Florence Police Department’s Crash Reduction Unit and a certified traffic homicide investigator, testified the collision that killed 88-year-old Virginia Hayes Sharp, of Florence, occurred almost in the center of the roadway.

Gurley’s testimony came during the first day of the criminally negligent homicide trial of Donald Keith Ray.

Ray, 53, Spring Cove Road, Florence, was indicted in October 2015. He is accused of running a traffic signal at the intersection and crashing into a car driven by Sharp.

Ray has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Florence attorney Tim Case, who along with John Oden represent Ray, said the wreck was a tragic accident. He urged the jury to listen to the evidence and the testimony during his opening statement.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48