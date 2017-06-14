Florence man found not guilty in 2015 fatal wreck

A Florence man was been found not guilty in a 2015 vehicle crash that left a woman dead.

Donald Keith Ray, 53, was on trial for criminally negligent homicide in the death of 88-year-old Virginia Hayes Sharp. Ray was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he ran into a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Mars Hill Road on Aug. 31, 2015.

During the trial, prosectors said Ray was on his cell phone and ran a red light, causing the deadly wreck.

Ray's defense team said it was an accident and disputed the claim he was using his phone.

A traffic homicide investigator said there was no sign that Ray tried to stop before the collision.

Troy Gurley, a member of the Florence Police Department’s Crash Reduction Unit and a certified traffic homicide investigator, testified the collision occurred almost in the center of the roadway.

Gurley’s testimony came during the first day of the trial of Donald Keith Ray.

Ray was indicted in October 2015.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48