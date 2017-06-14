Man without license arrested in 100+ mph police pursuit across north Alabama

A man is in custody following a two-county police pursuit Tuesday evening.

Police say it started in Scottsboro. The suspect led officers on a high-speed chase into Huntsville. It ended around Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway.

Officers say the pursuit reached speeds between 130 and 140 mph.

Five agencies joined the pursuit, including the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. One of them blew out a tire during the pursuit.

The driver was identified as Newton Rotich, a Kenyan national. Officer said he doesn't have a driver's license, only has a learner's permit.

He was transported to the Jackson County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless endangerment.

