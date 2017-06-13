Huntsville city planners look to put downtown master plan in motion

Huntsville city leaders are preparing to act on their big picture downtown master plan.

Huntsville city planners outlined their master plan for downtown to the public at City Hall Tuesday night. The crowd was all eyes and ears to find out the city’s five-year plan for the downtown area.

"That was a fantastic presentation. the plan was superbly thought out,” said Huntsville resident Michael Barron.

The plan comes from two years of ideas from people in the community. Now the city is preparing to put the plan in motion.

"The next 12 to 18 months are going to be a pretty busy time downtown,” said Dennis Madsen, Huntsville’s urban city planner.

Madsen says building a greenway through downtown from Big Spring Park to the Huntsville Historic Depot is a priority.

"I have an ambitious timeline of finishing it before this year, and I don't think that's unreasonable," he said.

After that, demolishing a parking garage across from City Hall on Wheeler Avenue is also on the to-do list.

"We're going to start looking a little bit more detail on what our parking decks need to be,” said Madsen. “That's something that you're going to see decisions made probably before the end of the year."

Madsen said there's more in the works for downtown to transform the area into a thriving and vibrant part of the city.

"We're really actually thinking about this as almost a five-year plan,” said Madsen. “There's a few things that we think are setting course for years beyond."

Find the downtown master plan here.

