Attempted murder suspect sought in Albertville

The Albertville Detective Division is asking the public's help in finding an attempted murder suspect.

Police are searching for Jeremy Heath Freeman. He is wanted in connection to an attempted murder case from Tuesday afternoon. Police say Freeman got into a domestic argument with his wife. She reportedly left and she shot at her as she drove away. The round did not hit her, but she got minor cuts from the car window shattered by the bullet.

Freeman is described as 6 feet tall, 245 pounds, green eyes and brown hair. He is said to be travelling in a red Chevrolet Suburban with the Alabama tag 50FH643. He is possibly still in the north Marshall County or DeKalb County area.

Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Freeman should call the Albertville Police Department or local law enforcement. Police say not to approach him.

