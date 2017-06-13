Albertville attempted murder suspect turns himself in - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Albertville attempted murder suspect turns himself in

Jeremy Freeman (Source: Albertville Police Department) Jeremy Freeman (Source: Albertville Police Department)
ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The search for an attempted murder suspect in Sand Mountain is over.

The Albertville Police Department said Jeremy Heath Freeman turned himself in just before midnight Tuesday.  

Police say Freeman got into a domestic argument with his wife Tuesday afternoon and shot at her as she drove away. She wasn't hit but got minor cuts from the shattered car window,

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly