3 new principals selected for Madison City Schools

Madison City Schools has filled the last of its principal vacancies for the upcoming school year.

The school board approved Brian Givens as principal of Rainbow Elementary on Tuesday night. He replaces Dorinda White, who accepted an administrative position in the school system’s central office.

Givens used to be an assistant principal at Bob Jones High School and Columbia Elementary/

He said he is inheriting a great school that he hopes to make even better.

The Board also elevated Rainbow Elementary's accounting supervisor, Jana Gray, to chief school financial officer. She replaces Mike Weaver, who retired earlier this year.

The Madison school board approved its other new principals to start the year at the last board meeting.

Kim Stewart will be principal of Discovery Middle School. She replaces Eric Terrell, who is now assistant superintendent for Madison City Schools.

Shannon Brown will be principal of Liberty Middle School. She takes over for Nelson Brown, who accepted a job in Athens.

