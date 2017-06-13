Shoals programs teaches adults to read

Reading is something most of us take for gr anted. One in seven people don't know how to read in the Shoals. That averages to about 15 percent,

You might be surprised by those numbers from Northwest Alabama Reading Aides. This literacy group helps all sorts of people for free, including Paul Faulk. He's a veteran who's trying to relearn what he lost in war.

"It was real, real hard finding a job," said Faulk.

Faulk served in the Army for 10 years, but he wasn't the same when he returned home. He suffered a serious brain injury.

"We were doing the night training, and something happened. The Jeep just disappeared," Faulk said.

He doesn’t remember anything from the incident, but that he woke up three days later. He's now learning how to read again and comprehend what he sees.

"Try and say my words right, you know. But since I've got with Miss Nell, I'm doing better because she makes sure."

"I'm trying to build him back up to where he was and let him exceed beyond that so that he can do anything he wants to in society as far as jobs and being able to tackle instructions and that sort of thing," said volunteer tutor Nell Logan.

A year and half in the program and he's already more than halfway through the curriculum.

"It’s wonderful when you see that little light bulb come on and they begin to understand things when they begin to learn and they get excited," Logan said.

Faulk is not letting his disability stand in his way. He meets twice a week for two hours and wishes he could do more.

“It's just like a miracle could happen, you know, like you were waiting for this for a long time, someone to come in and listen to you and help you and, she doesn't have to do it, and every day I thank God for her and I thank her," Faulk said.

When Faulk left the military, he kept busy with odd jobs. Right now he has his own car washing business, but he eventually wants to write his own book.

This Saturday at Take the Wheel, Share the Wealth event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Lewis Dealership in Muscle Shoals, if you test out a Lincoln, they'll donate money to the reading program.

