Huntsville Hispanic community targeted by robbers again

On Tuesday morning, the Hispanic community in Huntsville was the target of another armed robbery. As WAFF 48 News reported last week, several armed robberies in a section of southwest Huntsville have been reported since May 22.

Rosa Toussaint-Ortiz with the Hispanic-Latino Advocacy Committee recommends that members in the community should not carry cash. Instead, they need to put their money in the bank.

Lt. Stacy Bates with the Huntsville Police Department said that people are probably targeting the Hispanic community "because they think they won’t report it to the police, but its been the opposite.”

Bates said that the police department has officers on patrol in that area, and if community members need help, all they have to do is flag down one of the officers.

