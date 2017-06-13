It's snake season in north Alabama

With the arrival of really hot weather, you very well may now run into snakes in places you'd rather not see them.

Chase Roberts with Roberts Wildlife Management and Home Repair says the bottom line is they're hungry and they'll look anywhere to find food.

Roberts owns a wildlife management business. He said he's gotten several calls about unwanted critters.

Roberts said snakes are finished hibernating and now they're looking for something to eat. He said if a mouse can get in your house, so can a snake because that's what it’s looking for.

He's even been called out to remove a snake from a dishwasher.

While most snakes will be nonpoisonous, some are poisonous. For that reason, Roberts says it's best to leave them alone.

“There are old wives tales that you can look for, but they are not 100 percent, so the best thing to do is as soon as you see one, just back away from it and call somebody who knows what they're doing to come in and take care of it,” Roberts said.

And it's not just snakes you need to worry about. Roberts warns about squirrels in your attic. They can be very destructive.

See more on Roberts' Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48