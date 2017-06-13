Jackson County teen charged with soliciting 12-year-old girl onl - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jackson County teen charged with soliciting 12-year-old girl online

Trevor Fulton (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) Trevor Fulton (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
A Jackson county teen is facing charges after pursuing a 12-year-old girl online after a birthday party.

19-year-old Trevor Allen Fulton is facing charges of electronic solicitation and production of obscene matter.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says he sought to meet up with the girl after a birthday party in Dutton over the weekend while sending her nude male photos.

He remains in the Jackson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

