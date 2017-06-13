Couple accused of leaving toddler in hot car in Boaz

Two people were arrested after police say they left a child unattended in a hot car in Boaz.

Romeo Gabriel Reliloso and Otila Domingo Simon are charged with endangering the welfare of a child and obstructing governmental operations.

The good news is the child will be OK.

Unfortunately, we hear about this all too often.

The incident happened Sunday at the Boaz Walmart. Deputy Chief Josh Gaskin said the couple left a toddler in their car while they shopped. Gaskin said when other customers noticed the child was in the vehicle, the temperature on the outside was around 85 degrees.

The door was unlocked, so those customers pulled the child out. They said the child was sweating. That's when they called police.

Gaskin said it's never a good idea to leave any child unattended in your car, hot or not.

“Not only the fear of the child suffocating in the car due to heat during the summer, but there's predators out there that are just looking for an opportunity to strike, and that certainly would have been one of those chances where they could have just unlocked, opened the door, the door is unlocked, and they could have gotten the child out,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin said it's also not a good idea to leave your pets in hot cars either.

