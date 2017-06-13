WATCH: Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.
WAFF 48 will stream the event starting at 1:30p.m. in this story.
[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP FOR LIVE STREAM]
The hearing is expected to focus on the probe into Russia's alleged election interference.
