Decatur City Schools name superintendent finalists

Decatur City Schools could select its next superintendent sooner than the board’s planned July 7 date because the five finalists were named more than a week ahead of schedule, school leaders said.

Florence attorney James Irby, who is being paid $12,000 to help the board with the search, released the names of the five finalists during Monday’s board meeting.

Four of the candidates are sitting superintendents, and another served as superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools from January 2013 until December.

The finalists Irby picked from a pool of 43 applicants are Oneonta City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas; Sheffield City Superintendent Keith Lankford; Elba City Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill; Tullahoma (Tennessee) City Schools Superintendent Dan Lawson; and Jennifer Gray, who was superintendent for Lauderdale County schools until she lost to Jon Hatton in the 2016 general election.

